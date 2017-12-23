FY2019 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,529. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.40, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 37,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 23,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 19,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Craig Beam sold 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $268,100.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,395 shares of company stock valued at $351,509 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

