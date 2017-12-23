FY2018 EPS Estimates for Soco International Cut by Analyst (SOCLF)

Soco International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soco International in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Soco International’s FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soco International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Soco International ( OTCMKTS:SOCLF ) remained flat at $$1.52 on Friday. Soco International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Soco International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

