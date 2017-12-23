FY2018 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now expects that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT ) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3,170.00, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

