FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Issued By Imperial Capital

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.88 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 60.87%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,550.96, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $22.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 77.4% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

