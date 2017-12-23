FY2017 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Decreased by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Clarus Securities cut Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.25.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources ( TSE TXG ) opened at C$12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.01, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -1.80. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$33.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-torex-gold-resources-inc-txg-decreased-by-analyst.html.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the segment of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of the Morelos Gold Property. The Morelos Gold Property is located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers to the southwest of Mexico City and 50 kilometers southwest of Iguala.

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.