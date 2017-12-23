Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,831,756 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 36,200,655 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,345,896 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 96,340.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 2,015.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 4.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,818 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on Freeport-McMoran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Freeport-McMoran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Freeport-McMoran and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.40 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Freeport-McMoran ( FCX ) opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,310.00, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Freeport-McMoran has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Freeport-McMoran had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoran will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoran

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

