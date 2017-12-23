FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3626 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 22,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,078. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $59.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/flexshares-morningstar-emerging-markets-factor-tilt-index-fund-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-36-tlte.html.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.