Five Point (FPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,396. Five Point has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $851.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter worth $72,611,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $67,099,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter valued at $63,547,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter valued at $52,366,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter valued at $36,408,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, formerly Newhall Holding Company, LLC, is the owner and developer of mixed-use, planned communities in coastal California. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning and developing its three mixed-use, planned communities. It operates in three segments: Newhall, San Francisco and Great Park.

