First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (RDVY)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ RDVY) traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 39,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,296. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

