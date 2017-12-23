First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

