First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.62. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/first-trust-municipal-cef-income-opportunity-etf-mcef-to-issue-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.