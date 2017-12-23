First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (FCAL) traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. First Trust California Municipal High income ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $51.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/first-trust-california-municipal-high-income-etf-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-04-fcal.html.

About First Trust California Municipal High income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

