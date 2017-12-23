First Trust Advisors LP Has $66.52 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 47.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE BAC) opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $311,040.81, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

