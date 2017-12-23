First Capital Realty Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of First Capital Realty (FCR) traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.62. 247,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,199. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$19.40 and a one year high of C$21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5,020.00, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.39.

In other First Capital Realty news, Director Allan Scott Kimberley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.50 per share, with a total value of C$390,000.00. Also, Director Jodi Shpigel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$914,320.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning and managing urban retail-centered properties. The Company owns, develops and manages grocery anchored, urban properties where people live and shop. The Company operates through three segments: Eastern Region, which includes operations primarily in Quebec and Ottawa; Central Region, which includes the Company’s Ontario operations excluding Ottawa; and Western Region, which includes operations in Alberta and British Columbia.

