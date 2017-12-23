Finisar Corporation (FNSR) SVP Sells $37,477.80 in Stock

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) SVP Mark Colyar sold 1,692 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $37,477.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $2,481.16, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Finisar Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. Finisar had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.33%. equities research analysts predict that Finisar Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Finisar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Finisar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Finisar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Finisar by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Finisar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

