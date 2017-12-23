Financial Survey: Transocean (RIG) vs. Pacific Drilling (PACDQ)

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transocean and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 9 10 13 0 2.13 Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean currently has a consensus price target of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -84.09% 2.10% 1.23% Pacific Drilling -101.35% -17.63% -7.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pacific Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Pacific Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $4.16 billion 0.97 $778.00 million ($7.11) -1.46 Pacific Drilling $769.47 million 0.01 -$37.15 million ($20.58) -0.03

Transocean has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Transocean beats Pacific Drilling on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 9, 2017, its fleet consisted of 30 floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters, six midwater floaters and 10 high-specification jackups. As February 9, 2017, it also had four ultra-deepwater drillships and five high-specification jackups under construction or under contract to be constructed. Its contract drilling services operations are spread across oil and gas exploration and development areas throughout the world. The Company’s drilling fleet can be characterized as floaters, including drillships and semisubmersibles, and jackups.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A. is an international offshore drilling contractor. The Company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry through the use of high-specification rigs. The Company’s primary business is to contract its high-specification rigs, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill wells for its clients. The Company is engaged in drillships segment. The Company focuses on the high-specification segment of the floating rig market. The Company considers high-specification requirements to include rigs in water depths of approximately 7,500 feet or projects requiring advanced operating capabilities, such as hook-loads (>800 tons), accommodations (over 200 beds), mud storage and pumping capacity, and deck-load and space capabilities. The Company’s contract drillships operate in the deepwater regions of the United States, Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria.

