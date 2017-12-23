Financial Review: Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) & Its Rivals

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) is one of 235 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Community Trust Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 24.15% 9.47% 1.20% Community Trust Bancorp Competitors 18.58% 8.32% 0.97%

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $195.02 million $47.34 million 17.65 Community Trust Bancorp Competitors $7.19 billion $1.08 billion 496.04

Community Trust Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Trust Bancorp Competitors 2097 8159 8202 319 2.36

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp competitors beat Community Trust Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc. (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as construction loans, loans secured by real estate, equipment lease financing and commercial other loans; residential loans, such as real estate construction loans, real estate mortgages and home equity loans, and consumer loans, such as consumer direct loans and consumer indirect loans.

