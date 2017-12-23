Financial Comparison: Relx (RENX) & The Competition

Relx (NYSE: RENX) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Professional Information Services – NEC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Relx to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.31 billion $1.57 billion 54.57 Relx Competitors $4.00 billion $818.06 million 18.29

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Relx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Relx Competitors 11.20% -1.49% 2.83%

Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Relx pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Professional Information Services – NEC” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Relx lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Relx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 0 0 0 N/A Relx Competitors 11 114 64 0 2.28

As a group, “Professional Information Services – NEC” companies have a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Relx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Relx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Professional Information Services – NEC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Professional Information Services – NEC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Relx rivals beat Relx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

