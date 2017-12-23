Financial Comparison: Entegris (ENTG) versus Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegris and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.18 billion 3.71 $97.14 million $0.97 31.80 Axcelis Technologies $266.98 million 3.48 $11.00 million $1.19 24.87

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entegris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Entegris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Entegris and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 3 7 1 2.82 Axcelis Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Entegris currently has a consensus target price of $32.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Entegris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 10.73% 18.82% 10.52% Axcelis Technologies 10.80% 16.37% 10.94%

Risk and Volatility

Entegris has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Axcelis Technologies does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Entegris beats Axcelis Technologies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc. is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides process chemistries, gases, materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. AMH offers wafer solutions, chemical containers and fluidics. MC offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. The Company’s Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform. The Company also offers the Purion M medium current system. The Company’s Purion M systems also offer differentiation for specialty applications, such as hot silicon carbide. The Company’s Purion H high current system is extendable into ultra-low energy applications to satisfy future process requirements, including leakage current performance.

