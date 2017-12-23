Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.68.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ FITB) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $21,823.63, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,092.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55,050.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.