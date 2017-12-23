FedEx (FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $272.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have outperformed its industry and rival United Parcel Service on a year-to-date basis. The company has gained 34.8% while the industry it belongs to and UPS have rallied 14% and 3.2%, respectively, in the same period. Ushering in further good news, FedEx also outperformed in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 driven by increased package volumes during the current holiday season. Growth was witnessed across all the major segments of the company. In fact, the strong growth of e-commerce is a huge positive for the company. Meanwhile, FedEx is on track to deliver a strong performance in the ongoing holiday season. Efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are also encouraging. High costs are, however, hurting the bottom line.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $236.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $247.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Shares of FedEx ( FDX ) opened at $250.02 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $182.89 and a 52-week high of $255.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67,040.00, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total value of $995,398.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,892,778.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,036. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

