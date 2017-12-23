Extreme Networks (EXTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ EXTR) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 1,470,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,000. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $258,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,412.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

