Everbridge (EVBG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everbridge earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0969947858821 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG ) opened at $29.23 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $825.88 and a P/E ratio of -48.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $67,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

