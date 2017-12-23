Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Euronet Worldwide worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ EEFT) opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,594.84, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.09 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,448.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,216 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.