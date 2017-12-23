Erie Indemnity (ERIE) versus Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Critical Survey

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity 12.62% 24.98% 13.51% Heritage Insurance 0.27% 0.31% 0.09%

30.9% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Erie Indemnity and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Erie Indemnity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity $1.60 billion 3.46 $210.36 million $4.02 29.74 Heritage Insurance $438.96 million 0.93 $33.86 million $0.01 1,681.00

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Erie Indemnity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Erie Indemnity pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Heritage Insurance pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Erie Indemnity is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Heritage Insurance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange. The sales related services the Company provides include agent compensation, and certain sales and advertising support services. Agent compensation includes scheduled commissions to agents based upon premiums written, as well as additional commissions and bonuses to agents. The underwriting services the Company provides include underwriting and policy processing expenses. It provides information technology services that supports various functions. The remaining services the Company provides include customer service and administrative costs.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina. The Company is vertically integrated and controls or manages all aspects of insurance underwriting, customer service, actuarial analysis, distribution and claims processing and adjusting. The Company’s primary products are personal and commercial residential insurance, which it offers only in Florida. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed and wrote personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents. It had 150,998 voluntary personal residential policies as of December 31, 2016.

