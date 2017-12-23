Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Phillips 66’s FY2017 Earnings (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Goldman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.01. Jefferies Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.14 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSX. Vetr raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.16 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Howard Weil raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of Phillips 66 ( PSX ) opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51,130.00, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $270,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.53%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

