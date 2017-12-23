Epizyme (EPZM) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Epizyme earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2241537760037 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at $12.40 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $800.21, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Tai-Ching Ho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,142.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

