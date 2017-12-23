EOG Resources Inc (EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson Sells 1,741 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $184,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Inc (EOG) traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,380.00, a P/E ratio of 10,711.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.98. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $107.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.10%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 6,700.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $101.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,649,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 232.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

