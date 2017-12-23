Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in EnerSys (ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,718,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth $116,256,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys ( ENS ) opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,959.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.54 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

EnerSys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

