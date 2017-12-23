Energy Recovery (ERII) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Recovery earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3417997689685 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ ERII) traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 382,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.44, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 5.72. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co set a $16.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Andrew B. Stroud, Jr. sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $78,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

