Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ ECPG) traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 202,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,142. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.92, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other.

