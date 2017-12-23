Encana Corp (ECA) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Encana worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Encana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Encana by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Encana by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 735,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Encana by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Encana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Encana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie raised Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Encana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of Encana Corp ( NYSE:ECA ) opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,202.85, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.16. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

