Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii owned 5,382.33% of Emerson Electric worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.44 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Emerson Electric Company ( EMR ) opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,436.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Company has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 82.55%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $512,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $623,872.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,008.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

