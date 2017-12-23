Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EBIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.83. Eleven Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 8694100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $30.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eleven Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eleven Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Eleven Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.
Receive News & Ratings for Eleven Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleven Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.