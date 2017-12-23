Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EBIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.83. Eleven Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 8694100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Eleven Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eleven Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eleven Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Eleven Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Shares Gap Up to $0.83” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/eleven-biotherapeutics-ebio-shares-gap-up-to-0-83.html.

Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company applies its AMP-Rx platform to the discovery and development of protein therapeutics to treat diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidate, which is still in preclinical development, is EBI-031, which was designed, engineered and generated using its AMP-Rx platform and are developing as an intravitreal injection for diabetic macular edema (DME) and uveitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Eleven Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleven Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.