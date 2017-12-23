eBay’s (EBAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of eBay (EBAY) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,206. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,495.23, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. eBay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 80.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 72,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $2,717,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 69,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,611,747.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,488.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,242 shares of company stock worth $6,842,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

