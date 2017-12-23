easyJet plc (EZJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,409.42 ($18.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EZJ. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,330 ($17.90) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($21.31) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.57) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of easyJet (LON EZJ) traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,445 ($19.45). The company had a trading volume of 487,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 906.39 ($12.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,468.01 ($19.76). The stock has a market cap of $5,730.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,926.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a GBX 40.90 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,322 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,612.84 ($2,170.71). Also, insider Johan Lundgren bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,442 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £288,400 ($388,156.12). Insiders purchased a total of 20,403 shares of company stock worth $29,367,632 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

