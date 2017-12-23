Duerr (DUE) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €119.00 ($141.67) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($148.81) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €129.00 ($153.57) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, set a €108.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.61 ($132.87).
Shares of Duerr (ETR DUE) traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching €105.40 ($125.48). 64,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,118. The company has a market capitalization of $3,650.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. Duerr has a 52-week low of €71.56 ($85.19) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($143.51).
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The companys Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.
