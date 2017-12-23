Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €119.00 ($141.67) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($148.81) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €129.00 ($153.57) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, set a €108.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.61 ($132.87).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of Duerr (ETR DUE) traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching €105.40 ($125.48). 64,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,118. The company has a market capitalization of $3,650.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. Duerr has a 52-week low of €71.56 ($85.19) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($143.51).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Duerr (DUE) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Nord/LB” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/duerr-due-given-a-120-00-price-target-at-nordlb.html.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The companys Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.