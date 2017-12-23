Dow Chemical (DWDP) and FMC (FMC) Financial Survey

Dow Chemical (NYSE: DWDP) and FMC (NYSE:FMC) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dow Chemical alerts:

68.7% of Dow Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dow Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dow Chemical and FMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Chemical $48.16 billion 3.50 $4.32 billion $2.08 34.67 FMC $3.28 billion 3.90 $209.10 million $1.46 65.38

Dow Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than FMC. Dow Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dow Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FMC pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dow Chemical pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FMC pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FMC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dow Chemical and FMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Chemical 1 3 18 0 2.77 FMC 0 7 12 0 2.63

Dow Chemical currently has a consensus price target of $79.94, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. FMC has a consensus price target of $94.47, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Dow Chemical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dow Chemical is more favorable than FMC.

Profitability

This table compares Dow Chemical and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Chemical 5.01% 9.73% 4.18% FMC 0.78% 16.77% 5.57%

Risk & Volatility

Dow Chemical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FMC beats Dow Chemical on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc. is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection. The Materials Science Division provides solutions, such as packaging, transportation, infrastructure and customer care. The Specialty Products division provides solution for industrial, safety, energy, food, nutrition, construction, electronics and consumer goods industries. The company provides solutions to a range of markets, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, military, printing, renewable energy, semiconductors, child nutrition, dietary supplements, carpet and apparel, fertilizer, and oil and gas/energy.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment operates in the agrochemicals industry. This segment develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of professional pest control, and lawn and garden products. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment focuses on nutritional ingredients, health excipients and functional health ingredients. The Company’s FMC Health and Nutrition segment focuses on food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients and omega-3 oils. The Company’s FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in a range of lithium products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.