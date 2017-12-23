Donegal Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ DGICA) traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $449.89, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.30. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.13%. equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGICA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Donegal Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,325.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Gilmartin sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $91,567.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,040 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

