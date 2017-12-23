Domino's Pizza’s (DPZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their hold rating on shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Friday. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded Domino's Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $183.30 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino's Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nomura raised Domino's Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.28.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.87. The company had a trading volume of 844,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,941. Domino's Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $156.26 and a fifty-two week high of $221.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8,239.07, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.85 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $3,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell J. Weiner sold 7,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,418,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4,601.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 32.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 156.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

