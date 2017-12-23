Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.62) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($21.43) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. set a €18.50 ($22.02) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.62) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.45) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS set a €19.20 ($22.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.33 ($20.63).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.01 ($17.86). The company had a trading volume of 6,703,194 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €14.63 ($17.42) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.58).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Germany, United States, Europe, and Systems Solutions. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

