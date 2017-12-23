Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider David I. Goulden sold 72,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $2,378,172.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dell Technologies Inc sold 435,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $47,624,399.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,809 shares of company stock worth $50,749,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE DVMT) opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63,784.68, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.08.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

