David V. Meghreblian Sells 16,057 Shares of Deltic Timber Corp (DEL) Stock

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) VP David V. Meghreblian sold 16,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $1,460,223.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,082.27, a P/E ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Deltic Timber Corp has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter. Deltic Timber had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.13%. equities analysts forecast that Deltic Timber Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Deltic Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Deltic Timber by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deltic Timber by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deltic Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deltic Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deltic Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEL. ValuEngine upgraded Deltic Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Deltic Timber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Deltic Timber Company Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

