Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,071.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,349.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 167,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 113.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 838,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.67 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( NYSE:DRI ) opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11,756.38, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/darden-restaurants-inc-dri-holdings-boosted-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.