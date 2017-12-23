Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $898,560.00, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.34 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $2,695,726.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

