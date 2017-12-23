Critical Survey: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) vs. The Competition

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Axsome Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A -$27.20 million -3.84 Axsome Therapeutics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 79.32

Axsome Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -127.58% -73.83% Axsome Therapeutics Competitors -9,358.44% -217.61% -40.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Competitors 882 3256 11745 235 2.70

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 273.21%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.31%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. It is developing AXS 02 for the treatment of pain in over three conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS); knee osteoarthritis (OA) associated with bone marrow lesions (BMLs), and chronic low back pain (CLBP), associated with type I, or mixed type I and type II Modic changes (MCs). Its product candidate, AXS 05, is a fixed dose combination of dextromethorphan (DM) and bupropion. It is developing AXS 05 for the treatment of over two conditions, such as treatment resistant depression (TRD), and agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.