Critical Review: Palomar Medical Technologies (PMTI) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: PMTI) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both small-cap medical equipment, supplies & distribution – nec companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -49.67 Tandem Diabetes Care $84.25 million 0.30 -$83.44 million ($19.79) -0.13

Palomar Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Palomar Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar Medical Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -79.45% -1,177.11% -74.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palomar Medical Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 2 0 2.33

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.09%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Palomar Medical Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Palomar Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar Medical Technologies beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Medical Technologies Company Profile

Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. (Palomar) is a researcher and developer of aesthetic light-based systems for hair removal and other cosmetic procedures, including both lasers and high powered lamps. The Company offers a range of products based on technologies that include, but are not limited to: hair removal; body sculpting, including laser-assisted liposuction; removal of vascular lesions, such as rosacea, spider veins, port wine stains and hemangiomas; wrinkle reduction; removal of leg veins; removal of benign pigmented lesions, such as age and sun spots, freckles and melasma; tattoo removal; acne treatment; skin resurfacing, pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) treatment; treatment of red pigmentation in hypertrophic and keloid scars; treatment of verrucae, skin tags and seborrheic keratosis; skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation; scars, and other skin treatments. In June 2013, Cynosure Inc announced the completion of its acquisition of Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4). Its technology platform features Micro-Delivery Technology, a miniaturized pumping mechanism, which draws insulin from a flexible bag within the pump’s cartridge rather than relying on a syringe and plunger mechanism. It also features a software, which is a vivid color touch screen and a micro- universal serial bus (USB) connection that supports both a rechargeable battery and uploads to t:connect Diabetes Management Application (t:connect), its custom cloud-based data management application that provides display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters.

