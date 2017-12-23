Critical Contrast: Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and The Competition

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Global Medical REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $8.21 million -$6.35 million -30.67 Global Medical REIT Competitors $812.10 million $208.81 million 73.57

Global Medical REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -19.98% -2.86% -1.39% Global Medical REIT Competitors 35.60% 7.69% 3.77%

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Global Medical REIT pays out -296.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 137.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT’s competitors have a beta of 0.39, meaning that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Medical REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Global Medical REIT Competitors 144 761 683 12 2.35

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Global Medical REIT’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Global Medical REIT competitors beat Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

