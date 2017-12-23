Critical Analysis: OpenTable (OPEN) & Evertec (EVTC)

OpenTable (NASDAQ: OPEN) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both it services & consulting – nec companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OpenTable and Evertec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpenTable 0 0 0 0 N/A Evertec 1 4 1 0 2.00

Evertec has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%.

Dividends

Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. OpenTable does not pay a dividend. Evertec pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OpenTable and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpenTable N/A N/A N/A Evertec 15.92% 95.54% 13.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Evertec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OpenTable and Evertec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpenTable N/A N/A N/A $0.94 N/A Evertec $389.51 million 2.56 $75.03 million $0.89 15.51

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than OpenTable. OpenTable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evertec beats OpenTable on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable) provides solution that forms an online network connecting reservation-taking restaurants and people who dine at those restaurants. Its solutions include its electronic reservation book (ERB) and and OpenTable Connect (Connect). Its solutions for diners include www.opentable.com, its restaurant reservation Website, as well as a range of mobile applications. The OpenTable network includes approximately 20,000 OpenTable restaurant customers spanning all 50 states, as well as select markets outside of the United States. In June 2013, OpenTable Inc acquired JustChalo Inc. In July 2013, the Company announced that it has acquired Rezbook, Urbanspoon’s reservation management system for restaurants. In December 2013, OpenTable acquired Quickcue, LLC, a provider of guest management systems for restaurants. In February 2014, OpenTable Inc acquired Ness Computing Inc.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually. It offers a range of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. It owns and operates the ATH network, which is a personal identification number (PIN) debit network in Latin America. It serves a range of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The Company’s range of services spans the entire transaction processing value chain and includes a range of front-end customer-facing solutions.

