Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cowen currently has a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.44 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE EMR) traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. 1,788,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,436.25, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.64. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 82.55%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $136,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 178,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $498,894.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

